1 injured, 1 detained after shooting in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital and another man was detained following a shooting in Southwest Bexar County overnight.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 16800 block of Griffin Road, not far from Interstate 35 and Luckey Road.

There, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to BCSO.

The shooter, a man in his 40s, fled the area after the shooting.

The shooting victim was able to describe the suspect and provide his location, according to BCSO. That suspect was later found in Somerset and was detained.

At this time it is unclear what caused the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

