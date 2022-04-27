Drift & Dine returns to San Antonio River Walk, features top local restaurants

The Stella Artois Drift and Dine cruise is back at the San Antonio River Walk after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event allows downtown visitors to sign up and eat food from some of San Antonio’s best restaurants while perusing the historic river on a barge.

Each night there will be a choice of five local restaurants showcasing some of their best foods.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our culinary talents,” said Edward Parker with Omni Hotels and Resorts. “It gives us an opportunity to let everyone know that we’re back, we’re here. We’re ready to serve you and looking forward for that opportunity.”

Hospitality and tourism are big parts of the San Antonio economy, and the River Walk is a major part of that.

“I would say throughout the week it’s vibrant. When you get close to the weekend, the energy really picks up. We look forward to have everyone come down and experience what we have to offer down on the San Antonio River Walk,” Parker said.

