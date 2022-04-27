San Antonio man arrested for having child porn on Dropbox and email, records show

Bexar County Jail records show Antonio Salvador Alsidez, 27, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after a state investigation found he had multiple files of child pornography on his Dropbox and email, according to court records.

Bexar County Jail records show that Antonio Salvador Alsidez, 27, was booked on Tuesday on five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Dropbox first reported the files to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline in October, and the Office of the Texas Attorney General began its investigation into Alsidez in February.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the Dropbox account was registered under Alsidez’s name and email address.

The files included two videos of the sexual assault of underage girls, the affidavit states.

Authorities later executed a search warrant on a Google email address tied to Alsidez.

The affidavit states that the search found that the email address transmitted two files containing child pornography in 2015 and 2021. The videos showed an adult male sexually assaulting an underage girl, investigators said.

Jail records show his bond is set at $375,000.

