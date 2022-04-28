85º

SAPD asking public to identify woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee during theft

Crime happened on March 26 at a West Side Walmart

Julie Moreno

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robber suspect. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public to help them identify a robbery suspect.

Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s, is accused of assaulting a female employee after stealing items from the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive on March 26.

According to a police report, the woman was captured on surveillance cameras placing items from a store shelf in her purse.

When she was confronted by a loss prevention employee near the exit, the woman refused to stop so the employee grabbed her purse. That’s when the woman allegedly punched the employee in her chest causing her to fall. The incident was captured on store cameras.

The woman then ran out of the store with her purse and left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Robbery Task Force at 210-207-0300.

