Meth, stolen IDs, credit cards seized in traffic stop in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A California woman was arrested Monday in Kerr County after she was found with methamphetamine, stolen identification, credit and debit cards, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the newly-established Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a 2016 Mercedes sedan after they noticed the driver making rapid lane changes and driving erratically near mile marker 493 on Interstate 10. The car also had expired temporary license plates.

After being pulled over, the driver said the vehicle was registered in California and retrieved permanent California license plates from the trunk, KCSO officials said.

After the driver lied about her identify, a K9 unit was deployed and a search unveiled a glass pipe and 31.2 grams of methamphetamine, 24 stolen state-issued identification cards, 34 credit and debit cards, and financial documents, KCSO officials said.

The suspect, Thoa Le Nguyen, 41, of Garden Grove, California, admitted to investigators that she used fake IDs to set up business accounts with cellphone providers and other ways to impersonate others for the purpose of financial gain.

Nguyen was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance PG1, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information Items (50 or more), and three counts of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm. Total bonds were set at $105,000.

