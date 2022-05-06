95º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme sentenced to 20 years in prison

Angelica Navarro-DePaz also ordered to pay $10,000 fine

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
Angelica Navarro-DePaz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a woman convicted of hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister to 20 years in prison.

Angelica Navarro-DePaz was also ordered to pay $10,000 fine.

“We believe that’s a reasonable and just punishment,” district attorney Joe Gonzales said.

The jury’s range of punishment to consider was a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.

Jurors on Wednesday found Navarro-DePaz guilty of solicitation capital murder trial.

For two weeks Navarro-DePaz’s trial was full of drama and emotion.

Back in 2017, she was arrested after trying to hire an undercover police officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister who owed her money.

The lead prosecutor on the case said she hopes this verdict allows the victim of this case to live a life without fear.

“I do hope that the victim in this case is able to rest at peace tonight knowing that the person who victimized her for all this time, the person who did this to her will be behind bars for the next 20 years,” prosecutor Nicole Phillips said.

Of that 20 year sentence, Navarro-DePaz only has to serve a quarter of that before she’s eligible for parole.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram