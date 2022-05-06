Woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme sentenced to 20 years in prison

Angelica Navarro-DePaz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister.

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a woman convicted of hiring an undercover officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister to 20 years in prison.

Angelica Navarro-DePaz was also ordered to pay $10,000 fine.

“We believe that’s a reasonable and just punishment,” district attorney Joe Gonzales said.

The jury’s range of punishment to consider was a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of life in prison.

Jurors on Wednesday found Navarro-DePaz guilty of solicitation capital murder trial.

For two weeks Navarro-DePaz’s trial was full of drama and emotion.

Back in 2017, she was arrested after trying to hire an undercover police officer to kill her boyfriend’s sister who owed her money.

The lead prosecutor on the case said she hopes this verdict allows the victim of this case to live a life without fear.

“I do hope that the victim in this case is able to rest at peace tonight knowing that the person who victimized her for all this time, the person who did this to her will be behind bars for the next 20 years,” prosecutor Nicole Phillips said.

Ad

Of that 20 year sentence, Navarro-DePaz only has to serve a quarter of that before she’s eligible for parole.

Related Stories: