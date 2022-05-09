77º

WEATHER ALERT

San Antonio police investigating after man stabbed on Northwest Side

Police have little information on the attacker

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was stabbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police officers found the stabbing victim just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Santa Monica, not far from West Olmos Drive and Interstate 10.

He told officers that he was stabbed in the torso at another location and left to call for help.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have little information on the attacker.

The incident is under investigation.

