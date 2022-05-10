I-35 NEX project to offer drivers relief along congested corridor

The I-35 Northeast Expansion Project has been almost a decade in the making, and work is expected to commence soon.

SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 35 remains a major gateway on San Antonio’s Northeast Side. However, as the city continues to experience growth, drivers experience problems on the road.

TxDOT officials have been working to address the problem over the last few years.

The $1.5 billion project will stretch up to 20 miles along the busy corridor.

The overall goal is to improve safety and mobility, but also address the increase of traffic in the area.

Over the course of construction, crews will create elevated lanes to reduce travel times. These lanes will be created between the main lanes and frontage roads.

HOV lanes will also be added for vehicles that have two or more people, such as buses or carpools.

The project will span three counties, from Bexar, Guadalupe, to Comal. The 20 miles will stretch from North Walters Street to FM 1103.

The NEX project will also include flyover ramps from Loop 1604 West and Loop 410 North.

TxDOT officials anticipate the project will take several years to complete. Laura Lopez, a TxDOT spokeswoman, reminds drivers the project may be a headache at times, but it will offer relief down the road.

“This will help to reduce a lot of the congestion that we see now. People just don’t like construction, unfortunately. But in order for us to help the congestion that there is today, we need to build this project now,” Lopez said.

There will be several lane closures over the course of construction, but the main lanes of I-35 should remain as is, according to TxDOT.

The project will be done in phases and a groundbreaking ceremony is planned Wednesday morning for the central portion of the project.

