Medical examiner working to identify pair killed in rollover crash on South Side

Firefighters work to reach the pair who were inside the overturned and submerged car.

SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to identify two people who were found dead inside an overturned car alongside a busy South Side street.

San Antonio police found the man and woman inside the Dodge Challenger which had left the road and landed, upside, in what appeared to be a manmade pond near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue.

Officers said both people were dead when they reached them around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They made no mention of other people or cars being involved in the crash.

Police said they received several 911 calls about the crash.

Tire tread marks show how the vehicle left the roadway, jumped the curb and headed toward disaster. (KSAT 12 News)

Tire tread marks and red paint still visible Thursday morning showed the path the car took as it jumped the curb, traveled across a grassy area, hit a tree, then rolled over into the water.

Based on the markings, it appeared the car had been traveling East on Research Plaza when the driver lost control.

Markings show where the car hit a tree after jumping the sidewalk and traveling across the grass. The pond where it landed is visible in the background. (KSAT 12 News)

As of late Thursday morning, the medical examiner still had only a tentative ID for the man. Staff described him as being 21-years-old.

They had no information to release about the woman who was killed.

Police are continuing to investigate to try to determine what went wrong.