Medical examiner identifies motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man killed in an early morning motorcycle crash on the city’s North Side on Sunday.

John Abram DeLaGarza died after crashing just before 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of US Highway 281.

According to police, DeLaGarza was headed northbound on Highway 281 on his motorcycle when he failed to “properly negotiate a curve” in the road.

The motorcycle crashed into the edge of the Hildebrand Avenue overpass retaining wall, leaving him with critical injuries.

DeLaGarza was taken by EMS to an area hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

