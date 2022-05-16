85º

Police: East Side man shot at ‘point blank range’ after answering knock on door

Neighbor named as shooting suspect

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side man was shot at “point blank range” after answering a middle-of-the-night knock on the door of his apartment, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the Oak Meadow Villa Apartments, located in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police say they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in his chest and both arms when they responded to a 911 call.

They say witnesses told them the suspect is a 27-year-old neighbor with whom the victim had an ongoing beef.

Officers at the scene said the victim opened his door after hearing someone knocking and was shot immediately, without any words being exchanged.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Later police said he had been upgraded to stable.

They say there were other people inside the apartment with the victim when he was shot, but they were not hurt.

The suspect was gone when police arrived.

They searched the area with the help of a helicopter and K-9 officer but did not find him.

Police said they plan to keep watch on the apartment complex in case the victim returns.

