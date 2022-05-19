Floodgate tower along San Antonio River Walk to open in spring 2023

Designed by award-winning Austin-based firm Rhode Partners, Floodgate will celebrate its topping out on May 19, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A new building along the San Antonio River Walk is celebrating a major milestone.

Floodgate, a 17-story mixed-use development, has officially topped out — meaning the tallest portion of the building has been erected.

Floodgate building being erected along San Antonio River Walk. Photo taken May 19, 2022. (KSAT 12)

The project was originally slated to open in March 2022 but now the 100,000-square-foot building has an anticipated opening of Spring 2023, according to a press release.

“Jordan Foster Construction is proud of the progress our team made while overcoming some early obstacles. Being involved in a project such as this one, which is reenergizing the San Antonio River Walk, is especially exciting,” said President of Jordan Foster’s Building Group Roy Raines.

There will be restaurant space on the ground floor, along with an outdoor dining area, and 63 apartment units on the upper tower floors.

Floodgate Apartments is a high rise residential tower located on the River Walk in San Antonio designed by Rhode Partners. Courtesy Rhode Partners. ((C) 2021 Patrick Y. Wong dba Atelier Wong Photography)

“A fully autonomous vehicle parking system, housed on two levels above the ground floor, will be the first implementation of this technology in Texas,” the press release states.

A spa pool and residential amenity deck, including a pet lawn, will be located on the fourth level.

Austin-based firm Rhode Partners is designing Floodgate, which will be located at 139 E. Commerce Street.

“Rhode Partners is honored to be part of a great team working to create such a special building on the historic River Walk. We are especially grateful to our client for being supportive of forward-looking architecture. It is our hope that this building will inspire and offer a meaningful contribution to the evolution of downtown San Antonio,” said Founding Partner Brett Rhode.

