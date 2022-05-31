Family of 6-year-old child killed in 2021 offers support for families of Uvalde school shooting victims

The family of Saryah Perez, a 6-year-old killed on Mother's Day in 2021, went to Uvalde today to offer support for the 21 victims of the school shooting at Robb Elementary.

Saryah’s grandmother, Cynthia Alvarez, said the pain of losing her granddaughter still feels fresh.

Alvarez said now is the time to be sad and angry and demand change to prevent more school shootings.

“We need to come together. We need to take a stand, and we need to tell them to put those guns down. They need to be put down because now it’s small children that are losing their lives for no reason at all, and it needs to stop,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said she has taken comfort in knowing her granddaughter is always with her watching from up above.