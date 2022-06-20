92º

Buy SeaWorld annual pass and get Aquatica free for limited time

Pass holders will get entry to both parks for 12 months

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOSeaWorld San Antonio is giving guests a chance to beat the heat with a free Aquatica pass when you purchase a SeaWorld annual pass.

Any guest who purchases a silver or gold annual pass from June 20 through July 4 will also get unlimited access to the Aquatica waterpark.

The silver pass is $104.99 and the gold pass is $125.99. Both passes come with free parking and additional free tickets for guests.

Pass holders will get entry to both parks for 12 months. Aquatica is open seven days a week through Aug. 21 and is open on weekends through mid-October.

