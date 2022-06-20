Buy SeaWorld annual pass and get Aquatica free for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is giving guests a chance to beat the heat with a free Aquatica pass when you purchase a SeaWorld annual pass.

Any guest who purchases a silver or gold annual pass from June 20 through July 4 will also get unlimited access to the Aquatica waterpark.

The silver pass is $104.99 and the gold pass is $125.99. Both passes come with free parking and additional free tickets for guests.

Pass holders will get entry to both parks for 12 months. Aquatica is open seven days a week through Aug. 21 and is open on weekends through mid-October.

