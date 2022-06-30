Video shows man gored by bison while protecting child at Yellowstone

A Colorado Springs man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday and the incident was caught on camera.

According to the National Park Service, the incident occurred while the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk near the Old Faithful geyser.

The bison charged at the family several times before one man grabbed a child who was in the bison’s path, which is when he was gored.

The man sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, NPS officials said.

Bison, according to a news release from Yellowstone, can run three times faster than humans and can be dangerous when they are approached.

“This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual,” the release states.

Yellowstone National Park officials say visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, when they are near campsites, trails, boardwalks, parking lots and other developed areas.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” park officials advise.

The incident remains under investigation.

