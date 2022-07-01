Gonzales man sentenced for providing support to ISIS and child pornography

COST, Texas – A Gonzales County man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to the foreign terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham/Syria, also known as ISIS.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, also known as Abdur Rahim, 24, is accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man to provide services to ISIS by administering a chat group to share pro-ISIS propaganda and instructions on firearms training and bomb-making.

Previous reports said court records showed that Molina and Kristopher Sean Matthews, aka Ali Jibreel, 36, had discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group or carrying out attacks at Trump Tower, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange or the headquarters of federal law enforcement agencies.

Both men were arrested in September of 2020 and have been in federal custody since.

In January of 2021, Molina pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and one count of receiving child pornography. He has been sentenced to 216 months in prison on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will work closely with our law enforcement partners locally, nationally, and internationally to do everything possible under the law to stop terrorists before they can harm our citizens,” said US Attorney Ashley C. Hoff in a press release.

“This sentencing serves as a reminder that terrorist organizations such as ISIS and their affiliates remain a threat to the United States in the homeland and abroad,” said San Antonio FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. “Addressing this threat continues to be the highest priority of the FBI and our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners.”

