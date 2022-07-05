99º

Officials from Uvalde, other Texas communities to hold border security news conference

News conference to held at 3 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as they wait to get taken away by the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Eagle Pass area has become increasingly a popular crossing corridor for migrants, especially those from outside Mexico and Central America, under Title 42 authority, which expels migrants without a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press - All rights reserved.)

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas – Officials from Uvalde, Kinney, Goliad and several other counties and communities will hold a news conference Tuesday in Brackettville to address border security.

The news conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article. You can view it in the video player above.

According to a news release, “an important announcement about forthcoming emergency declarations” regarding border security by several Texas counties and cities will be addressed at the news conference.

Officials scheduled to appear at the news conference include:

  • Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell
  • Kinney County Judge Tulley Shahan
  • Goliad County Judge Mike Bennet
  • Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin
  • Brackettville City Mayor Eric J. Martinez
  • Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith
  • Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe
  • Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy
  • Former Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli

