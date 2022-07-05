Officials from Uvalde, other Texas communities to hold border security news conference

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas – Officials from Uvalde, Kinney, Goliad and several other counties and communities will hold a news conference Tuesday in Brackettville to address border security.
The news conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article. You can view it in the video player above.
According to a news release, “an important announcement about forthcoming emergency declarations” regarding border security by several Texas counties and cities will be addressed at the news conference.
Officials scheduled to appear at the news conference include:
- Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell
- Kinney County Judge Tulley Shahan
- Goliad County Judge Mike Bennet
- Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin
- Brackettville City Mayor Eric J. Martinez
- Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith
- Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe
- Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd
- U.S. Rep. Chip Roy
- Former Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli