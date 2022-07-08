Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation forces temporary closure of Northwest Side pho restaurant

This week's Behind the Kitchen Door takes us to the Northwest Side, where a Vietnamese and Thai restaurant, Pho 4U, located in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, was recently shut down by the health department.

When an inspector visited in late May, they found all kinds of problems, many of them insect-related.

There were so many live and dead roaches in the establishment that the health inspector suspended the establishment’s license and ordered a reinspection.

The inspector noted dead roaches in the microwave and live roaches in a box of gloves. They were “on shelves where foods were stored and being prepared.”

The inspector found more roaches in the kitchen’s hand-washing sink and the coolers and cold hold units.

A manager KSAT spoke with said they hired an exterminator and showed us the receipt. The manager said the business reopened two weeks ago.

A San Antonio Metropolitan Health District representative confirmed the license had been reinstated.

The restaurant ended up with a score of 75, but they hadn’t posted that report as required. Instead, they still had an outdated report posted showing a score of 90.

The manager said he was waiting for the inspector to return with an updated inspection so he could post it.

