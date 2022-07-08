99º

Man in 80s fatally shoots wife in hospital room, then shoots self, SAPD says

Hospital employee found couple dead from gunshot wounds

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A patient at Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center was killed by her husband in a suspected murder-suicide on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said that a hospital employee found the man and woman, who appeared to be in their 80s, dead in a room just before 10:30 a.m.

They both died from gunshot wounds, Rodriguez said. Their names have not been released.

Further information about the motive was not available as of Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez called it an “unfortunate” and “isolated” incident that remains under investigation.

Other hospital patients, staff and visitors were not in danger, she said. She added that it was not an active shooter situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

