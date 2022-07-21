Police arrest man accused of exposing self at Converse Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of exposing himself in front of a Walmart shopper in Converse.

Donovin Matthew Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of indecent exposure, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said that on May 25, a woman exited a Walmart on FM 78 in Converse and walked to her SUV when she heard a man trying to get her attention.

The man, later identified as Ortiz, was driving a black car and stopped behind the woman, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She then saw that the man had the window rolled down and “was masturbating openly in front of her,” police said. She called him a “f***ing pervert,” and the suspect drove off, the affidavit states.

The woman was able to capture a photo of the vehicle.

She told police that three days later, she saw what appeared to be the same vehicle parked in front of a home near her daughter’s elementary school.

She took another image of the vehicle, which was discovered to belong to Ortiz.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the Walmart parking lot and found that the vehicle’s description and license plate matched the car parked in front of the home.

The man seen driving the car in the Walmart surveillance footage matched Ortiz’s description, the affidavit states.

Police added that Ortiz is known to frequent the store and has been flagged “as someone who is known to expose himself.”

The charge of indecent exposure is a Class B Misdemeanor. His bond is set at $3,000.

