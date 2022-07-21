Second suspect now charged with fatally shooting 2 people, setting fire to home

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are now in custody, accused of shooting and killing a man and woman, then setting fire to their West Side home earlier this month.

Late Wednesday night, members of the United States Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced that they had captured one suspect, Juan Antonio Reyes, 24.

RELATED: Suspect in capital murder case arrested at West Side motel

Records show John Bishop Torres, 24, also was taken into custody in a separate arrest Wednesday night in connection with the case.

The arrest warrant affidavits show they are suspects in the July 7 murders which happened at an apartment in the 900 block of Waverly Avenue.

RELATED: Man, woman found dead in Northwest Side apartment fire had gunshot wounds, police say

Ad

Family members who spoke to KSAT 12 News that day identified the victims as Sergio Soto, 39, and his aunt, Rachel Martinez.

Although the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed Soto’s identity, the affidavit says that office is still working to positively identify the female victim.

San Antonio firefighters discovered the bodies early on the morning of July 7 after putting out a fire in the apartment.

They quickly called for homicide detectives when they noticed blood on the victims’ heads and other suspicious circumstances, the affidavit says.

An autopsy has revealed that both victims had been shot in the head, the document says.

It also says investigators later obtained surveillance video from a nearby home which captured audio of the gunshots and showed three suspects leaving the home moments before the fire started.

Relatives viewed the video and identified Reyes and Torres for police, the affidavit says.

Ad

Police say Reyes is a cousin of Soto.

Records, including old mug shots, show both suspects have previous arrests.

They now face charges of capital murder.