Semper Fi & America’s Fund hands out backpacks, supplies to children of military veterans

SAN ANTONIO – As we get ready to start a new school year, a nonprofit organization is working to make sure wounded veterans and their families are taken care of.

On Saturday morning, Semper Fi & America’s Fund drew in hundreds of local veterans as volunteers gave away backpacks filled with school supplies outside of the San Antonio Zoo.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful. So, it’s a huge, huge weight lifted off our shoulders,” said Daniel Carlton, an Army veteran.

Semper Fi and America’s Fund gave out 200 backpacks with school supplies to the children of military veterans.

“They are service members have either been injured in combat, suffered an illness or an injury, whether it’s been invisible wounds as well. We’re here to show them our love and support to stay, especially at the beginning of the school year where we know that times can be stressful with some out-of-pocket expenses,” said Lilly Carlton, case manager for Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

Army veteran Daniel Carlton said it’s a greatly appreciated gesture.

“They don’t forget about us. You know, not only us as a service member, but our families. And that’s something I think that’s often overlooked, is that the whole family element itself. So that’s always appreciated,” said Carlton.

Retired United States Marine Corp Master Sergeant Blain Scott said one of the reasons why they host these events is because many wounded veterans can’t work and rely on a limited income.

“Another reason was we could see our servicemembers, we get to see, and we get to interact with them. We get to visit with them for a little while, see how they’re doing and see if they need anything and help them out on that part as well. And so, a couple of reasons why we love doing this,” said Scott.

Semper Fi and America’s Fund supports all branches of the armed forces, providing one-on-one case management, connection, and lifetime support.

“I think a big part of them integrating and being a part of our lives is helping, especially for me and other wounded veterans, is figure out their new normal. I suppose we’re trying to navigate that, those scenarios. They have people there to help us,” said Carlton.

If you would like to learn how you can support Semper Fi and America’s Fund in their mission, visit www.thefund.org