Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says

CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.

Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were reported missing and the 911 caller was reportedly a friend of the girls’ mother.

Cass County officials and Texas Parks and Wildlife searched for the children before coming across a pair of shoes belonging to one of the girls near a body of water, just 200 yards away from their home.

A dive team was called in to search the water and hours later, around 3 a.m., the bodies of the girls were recovered, according to Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe.

Ad

“We have no idea what the girls were doing there,” Rowe told the newspaper.

Investigators are still working to piece together what may have led to the siblings’ deaths. No criminal charges have been filed as of yet.

Also on KSAT: