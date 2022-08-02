85º

Get unlimited access to Schlitterbahn this season when you purchase 2023 pass

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels has been voted World’s Best Waterpark for 23 years in a row

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels (CHRISTOPHER FARIAS | SCHLITTERBAHN)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn is helping Texans beat the record-breaking heat with unlimited access to the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks.

Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will get unlimited access to both parks for the rest of the 2022 season.

The New Braunfels location closes for the season on Sept. 18 and the Galveston location closes on Sept. 5.

“On these scorching hot summer days we wanted to provide our guests with a little relief and good reason to buy next year’s season pass now,” said vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Darren Hill.

Season passes are currently $99 and there are options to pay for the pass in monthly installments of $9, with an initial $18 payment.

All season pass holders who are renewing their pass will get one free bring-a-friend ticket, valid through May 31, 2023.

“Who couldn’t use a day at Schlitterbahn to beat the heat these final days of summer, plus all of next year too,” said Hill.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels has been voted the World’s Best Waterpark for 23 years in a row.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

