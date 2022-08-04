Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes

SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app.

If you are already registered on the app, you will get the National Frozen Custard Day reward in your account starting Monday, Aug. 8, according to Freddy’s website.

All rewards redeemed during the seven days will support the Kids in Need Foundation, which provides essential school supplies to teachers and students in low-income areas.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Freddy’s as the team continues to show their dedication and support to under-resourced teachers and students across the country,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. “By having the support of a national brand like Freddy’s, we are sharing the support of thousands of Americans who impact the lives of many.”

