Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say

Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent following the incident on Saturday, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Herrera said he shook his infant son for about two to three seconds, the affidavit states.

He said he noticed the baby looked “floppy” and then he began to seize on the changing table, police said.

The baby was unresponsive as of Wednesday, the same day Herrera was arrested.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for an update on the baby’s condition.

The affidavit states that the baby suffered a bilateral hematoma in the brain, an injury that is consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.”

The document also lists at least two other incidents where the baby was injured under Herrera’s care.

Ad

On July 9, Herrera said he got off work late and was holding the baby on the bed when he began to fall asleep, the affidavit states.

His wife awoke him and told him the baby wasn’t in his arms. Police said the baby was found on a bean bag next to the bed, faced up and crying.

Herrera said “he does not know if the baby struck himself while falling on top of the bean bag,” the affidavit states.

On July 16, the baby was placed on a baby swing unbuckled and fell belly down when the swing collapsed, according to investigators.

Herrera told police that it took him five to 10 seconds to pick the baby up.

When the baby’s leg “began to shake” four days later, he declined to seek medical care because the baby was alert, he told police.

The affidavit states that Herrera “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence” caused injury to the baby.

Records show Herrera’s bond is set at $175,000.

Ad

Read also: