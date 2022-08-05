Wrong-way driver hospitalized after head-on crash on East Side, police say

A head-on crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her sedan the wrong way and crashed on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410.

Police said the woman was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 87 and hit a truck head-on.

She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, and the driver of the truck had a cut.

Police said that at this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

