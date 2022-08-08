SAISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy receives $57,000 grant for sustainable farm project

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy-Primary school received a federal grant to fund its Smart Farm program.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service selected the school for its Farm to School Turnkey Edible Gardens Grant. The total amount of the federal award is $57,404, which includes a cost-share grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation of $17,500, according to a press release from the district.

The Smart Farm project began last year and has since provided 500 pounds of fresh produce to students and families in the community.

“This project, barely one calendar-year-old, has already impacted thousands of participants, including students, parents, teachers, and local volunteer organizations such as college students and veterans,” said City of San Antonio Chief Innovation Officer Brian Dillard.

Working with Gardopia Gardens, YWLA-Primary has elevated sustainable food efforts through education initiatives.

“Last year, we had the opportunity to work alongside Gardopia Gardens to see the vision for our school garden begin to come to fruition,” YWLA-Primary principal Jennifer Elwood said.

“With the support of the USDA grant, our girls will be able to continue learning about the importance of growing their food for sustainability, integrate food education into our cafeteria, and give back to the community.”

