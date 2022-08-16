It’s move in day for UTSA students who are part of Bold Promise Program

This week thousands of new and returning UTSA Roadrunners are moving onto campus, including students part of the Bold Promise Program.

“When your a senior, all you have to be is a Texas resident, be at the top at the top 25 percent of your class and submit your financial aid on time by the deadline,” Ricardo Atala, a Bold Promise Program student said.

Those selected for the program not only have their tuition and fees covered 100%, but the university is providing some students with housing scholarships too.

More than 200 freshman students moving in this week to Chisholm Hall are part of the Bold Scholars Program that covers their housing.

Incoming freshman Kylon Green is grateful for these opportunities.

“It’s definitely impacted my life and I’ll also be a first generation college student,” Green said.

