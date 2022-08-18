82º

Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Loop 410 on SW Side, police say

An SAPD patrol vehicle was struck at the scene, but no officers were injured

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was crossing a busy highway when he was struck by a vehicle on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of SW Loop 410, near Cento Drive.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who struck the man with their vehicle took off before authorities arrived.

While officers were working the crash, another vehicle came along and smashed into the back of an SAPD patrol vehicle.

No officers were inside of that vehicle when it was hit, but the damage to the patrol vehicle was significant.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to SAPD. It’s unknown if the driver will face any charges.

Authorities temporarily closed the road as they worked to process the crash scene.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is preliminary.

