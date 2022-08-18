San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island.

Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north towards Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.

Dylan Holland, 24, was driving the truck that struck the sedan in the 7500 block of Highway 361, police said.

A family member of the man who died identified the couple as Juan and Angela Segundo.

According to a news release, police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. A blood draw warrant for Holland was obtained and he was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police said the couple died at the scene and that Holland was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before he was arrested.

Holland was booked into the Nueces County Jail.

