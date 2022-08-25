85º

LIVE

Local News

Burglary suspect arrested in Schertz after barricading himself inside home

Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, was arrested inside a home in the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Schertz, Guadalupe County
File - Schertz Police Department

SCHERTZ, Texas – Police in Schertz arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a home trying to evade police after a burglary.

Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Schertz police responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Windy Meadow Ct.

Police said Dunfee fled the scene and wrecked his vehicle a few houses down. He then entered a home in the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane through an unlocked door. The homeowners escaped safely while the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Members of the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiations Team, Selma Police Department, Converse Police Department, and Guadalupe Constable’s Office, Precinct 3 responded to the scene to assist Schertz police.

Just after 7:20 a.m., SWAT officers entered the residence and took Dunfee into custody.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email