Burglary suspect arrested in Schertz after barricading himself inside home

SCHERTZ, Texas – Police in Schertz arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a home trying to evade police after a burglary.

Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Schertz police responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Windy Meadow Ct.

Police said Dunfee fled the scene and wrecked his vehicle a few houses down. He then entered a home in the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane through an unlocked door. The homeowners escaped safely while the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Members of the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiations Team, Selma Police Department, Converse Police Department, and Guadalupe Constable’s Office, Precinct 3 responded to the scene to assist Schertz police.

Just after 7:20 a.m., SWAT officers entered the residence and took Dunfee into custody.

