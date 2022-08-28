Teenage brothers shot while cleaning mothers gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun.

At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 blocks of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit.

Upon arrival, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm handgun when he pulled the trigger.

The bullet struck him in the left palm and his younger brother, 15, in the back of his right thigh.

San Antonio Fire Department EMS responded to the scene, treating both brothers and transporting them to an area hospital.

Authorities contacted their mother, directing her to the hospital, where the boys stayed in good condition.

At this time, charges are not being filed on the older brother, said SAPD.