2nd annual New Beginnings Community Baby Shower planned for the fall on the South Side

Calling all soon-to-be moms, new moms, and their families: The Birthplace at Texas Vista Medical Center is hosting the second-annual New Beginnings Community Baby Shower and Family Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

In partnership with various community organizations, expectant mothers and their families are invited to a day of games, activities, giveaways, prizes, refreshments and education — all at no cost.

Texas Vista Medical Center and more than 30 community partners are coming together to provide education, support and helpful gifts to pregnant women and new families.

Dozens of drawings and door prizes will be given away throughout the day, including pack-and-plays, high chairs and strollers. Activities will be available for children, including a bounce house, giant Connect Four, and a fun-filled kid’s area.

Texas Vista Medical Center, formerly Southwest General Hospital, is a 327-bed acute care hospital with specialties in cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, rehabilitation, women’s health, emergency services, physical therapy, wound care, hyperbaric medicine, and psychiatric services.

Texas Vista Medical Center is part of Steward Health Care, a physician-led healthcare services organization committed to providing the highest quality of patient care.

“We are committed to taking a leadership role in championing health equity and closing the gap in health disparities right here on San Antonio’s South Side,” Jon Turton, the president of Texas Vista Medical Center, said. “The Community Baby Shower is a great way for pregnant women, new moms and their families to learn about the local support available to help them as they embark on this journey.”

Texas Vista Medical Center’s Healthy Horizons program brings together people and resources and builds relationships with community partners to support the families they serve.

The Women’s Wellness Resource Center, which provides free pregnancy testing, serves as one of those programs. Through the Wellness Resource Center, families have access to WIC, Nurse Family Partners, and Healthy Start.

Palo Alto College and its Educate South community initiative, which ensures that all infants born at Texas Vista Medical Center receive a no-cost post-secondary education, is another way community partners are helping families on the South Side.

Confirmed partners include:

WIC

Palo Alto College

RBFCU

CHIP

Latched

Ascension de Paul

Avance SA

Children’s Shelter

Community First

Live from the Southside

CPS Energy

Healthy Start

Mitchell Lake

SAWS

Texas Healthy Steps

Matriach

Kids Now Urgent Care

DentaQuest

For more information, please contact Rebecca Martinez at (210) 232-8268 or Rebecca.martinez@steward.org.

