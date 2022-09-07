Several people detained, man injured after shooting at downtown bus stop, police say

A shooting at a downtown VIA bus stop left one man injured and resulted in multiple people being detained Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Labor Street, near Callahan Avenue. The bus stop is steps away from a playground at Labor Park.

Police said they aren’t sure what led to the shooting, but they believe it likely stemmed from an argument.

When officers arrived, they found a man injured with an apparent gunshot wound. He was responsive and was taken to an area hospital by EMS, but his condition is unknown.

Authorities said they have multiple persons of interest detained, but didn’t provide an exact number. It’s also unknown how many shots were fired.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and further details are limited.

Police are investigating a shooting near a downtown bus stop and playground on Labor Street near Callaghan Avenue. (KSAT)

