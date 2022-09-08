Run to Remember 5K Run/Walk and vigil at planned for this month at Mission County Park

The Run to Remember 5K and vigil will be on Sept. 30, 2022, at Mission County Park.

Attention runners and walkers! Join us for the inaugural Run to Remember 5K Run/Walk and vigil on Sept. 30 which will take place at Mission County Park at 6030 Padre Drive. It will be held from 5-9 p.m.

Run to Remember is a fundraising and awareness event for The Pink Berets and the I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation, created to honor and remember the women and men servicemembers affected by sexual assault and violence. The organizations continue to raise awareness for the work that needs to be done to bring an end to the environment of acceptance and complacency in the military ranks.

Vanessa loved running track, so there’s no better way to honor her than running and walking together on her birthday.

Vanessa Guillen.

Event information:

Date: Sept. 30, 5-9 p.m.

Location: Mission County Park Dance Pavilion, 6030 Padre Drive

Cost: $30. Click here to register.

Timeline:

5 p.m.- Check-in and same-day registration opens

6 p.m.- Opening ceremony

6:30 p.m.- 5K timed run begins

6:40 p.m.- 5K run/walk begins

7:30 p.m.- Runners awards announced

8 p.m.- Vigil

8:30 p.m.- Closing ceremony

About The Pink Berets

“Our goal is to help those who struggle with their invisible injuries, and emotionally charged wounding to experience a fresh perspective of themselves, their lives, and the act of limitless possibilities. Our hope is to re-inspire in our clients the motivation, willingness, and courage to excel to their best selves so they can continue to live the life they were authentically meant to lead. As a holistic treatment program, we work closely with each client, listening carefully, and guiding her on the pathway toward recovery so she can be empowered.”

About I am Vanessa Guillen Foundation

“Dealing with the challenges of today and decades ago, sexual violence in the armed forces is a permissive problem. The I am Vanessa Guillen Foundation is here to fight against issues and help the community in need. We must emerge out of a pursuit to inspire and support the community, and a desire for actions to speak louder than words. Our main goal at this moment is to pass our legislation, the I am Vanessa Guillen Act and build projects-programs-campaigns to bring awareness to the people. We established in 2021 after the disappearance and murder of U.S Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, we’re a foundation driven by progressive ideas, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support. We must use our voice and create the change that is needed in our society. Contact us to learn more and get involved.”

