San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases second round of entertainers for 2023 season

Tickets are on sale now

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to get hot in here because Nelly and several other big names have just been announced as performers at the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Previously announced entertainers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Los Tigres Del Norte, Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Carly Pearce.

Here is an updated schedule with all the current acts that have been announced:

  • Ryan Bingham – Thursday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Jake Owen - Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Carly Pearce - Saturday, February 11, at 12:00 p.m.
  • Midland – Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tracy Byrd – Monday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Keith Urban (two performances) - Saturday, February 18, at noon and 7:30 p.m.
  • Los Tigres Del Norte - Sunday, February 19,at 7:30 p.m.
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Nelly – Friday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m.
  • Gary Allan – Saturday, February 25, (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com.

Catch these world-renowned artists following the action-packed rodeo performances in 2023. (San Antonio Stock Show And Rodeo)

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

