Chick-fil-A adds some spice to the menu with new spicy sandwich and Autumn Spice milkshake

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are adding some fall spice to the menu.

As of Monday, the fast food favorite has two new menu items — the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and the Autumn Spice milkshake.

The Autumn Spice milkshake is the first new milkshake flavor nationwide in four years, according to a press release.

The shake combines Chick-fil-A Icedream with flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies.

“We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich has been on the menu before as a seasonal item last year.

The sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu,” said Neslage in a press release. “It’s my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination.”

The new items are expected to be on the menu through Nov. 12.

