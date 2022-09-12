Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month.

YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The brand new Veinte Route will run from North Main Avenue and Ashby Place with reclovía’s located at Crockett Park, Madison Square Park, and Maverick Park.

The reclovía areas will have water stations and rest areas and will be a place for family and friends to meet up.

View the full route on this map.

Attendees can walk, bike and dance their way through the streets, which will be lined with pop-up free exercise classes and youth activities, pet vendors, food trucks and more.

Live music, DJs, bike repair stations, group exercise classes, BCycle stations, Loteria and more will also be available along the route.

Síclovía draws tens of thousands of people downtown and is one of the largest events of its kind in the country. The first San Antonio Síclovía event in 2011 brought in an estimated 15,000 people and since then has drawn upwards of 60,000 attendees.

The bi-annual event, hosted by the YMCA, is free and takes place in the spring and fall each year.

“Síclovía allows everyone to get active and meet new friends. Both are so important after more than two years of a pandemic. We’re focused on improving mental health for our communities through mind, body, and spirit activities,” YMCA of Greater San Antonio CEO Sandy Morander said.

Síclovía has been a certified Green Event with the City of San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability for eleven consecutive years, according to a press release.

There will be a raffle for three beach cruiser bikes and samples of Lipton Texas-Style Sweet Tea.