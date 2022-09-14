Lanes on Interstate 10 on East Side reopen following two wrecks in opposite directions

SAN ANTONIO – The east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the East Side have reopened following two wrecks on Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a jackknifed big rig closed westbound lanes of I-10, near FM 1518 and west of Loop 1604. Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near that same intersection.

The wrecks caused authorities to close the highway, but as of 8:45 a.m., all lanes appear to have reopened. Drivers may expect delays.

