SWAT standoff ends after 48 hours, man taken into custody, police say

Police block off a section of Diamondback Trail on San Antonio's Southeast side. The home involved in the standoff is farther down the block.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: A standoff has ended on the Southwest Side after 48 hours, but it’s the unexpected way that it ended that has left many nearby residents on edge.

San Antonio police say they were initially called to a home on Diamondback Trail near Crossroads Ranch on Tuesday for a mental health call. According to police, the man was considered armed and dangerous.

After days of calling out to the man, the SWAT team abruptly cleared the scene and left, telling neighbors it was a tactical retreat.

But people who live in the area and say they had been threatened by the suspect were not happy.

Shortly after the standoff ended however, police arrested the man, authorities say.

SAPD said they will provide more details on the case later on Friday.

(Original Story)

A massive police presence ended abruptly and it left neighbors on edge. People who did not want to be identified but live on Diamondback Trail near Southcross Ranch were in disbelief as SWAT pulled out the street.

Officers had been attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of his home since Wednesday. The call was initially called as mental health call.

Police had been trying to coax the suspect out, talking to him over a megaphone to no avail.

