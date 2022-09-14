Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog

Police block off a section of Diamondback Trail on San Antonio's Southeast side. The home involved in the standoff is farther down the block.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully.

The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed.

RELATED: Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say

In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail as “dangerous.”

According to a preliminary police report, officers initially were responding to a call about a mental health concern.

A public information officer on the scene Tuesday night said the man had been acting erratically, throwing bottles around and shooting at his own dog.

However, the report released Wednesday morning says the man, who already had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fired a gun at a neighbor’ house and dog.

Ad

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire.

When officers arrived, they used their car’s PA system to talk to the man, who had gone into his own home, and try to convince him to come outside.

Instead, the report says, he began firing off several gunshots inside his home.

Police called in a SWAT team and negotiators to take over the situation.

They could be heard throughout the night, repeatedly making appeals to the man through a loudspeaker to surrender peacefully.

As of late Wednesday morning, the standoff continued.

We will continue to update the story as new details become available.