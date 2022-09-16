Two Cibolo men arrested for attempted murder in Del Rio; police suspect human smuggling

Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, are each charged with attempted murder.

DEL RIO, Texas – Two Cibolo men were arrested in Del Rio for a shooting that left two men seriously injured, and Del Rio police believe the crime was related to human smuggling.

Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, are each charged with attempted murder.

According to the Del Rio Police Department, officers were called to the Del Rio Inn in the 3800 block of Veterans Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. and found two men shot multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspects’ vehicle with a possible license plate number.

Police located the vehicle a few minutes later and detained Tristan and Tapp. Investigators say they found a gun in the car.

The victims were transported by air to a San Antonio hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Police said their initial investigation indicates this could be a human smuggling case.

