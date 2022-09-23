82º

Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus

Nonprofit hopes to raise $75K through Big Give support

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through Big Give to support safety and security on campus.

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus.

The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits.

This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight, asking for donations after the nonprofit recently brought on two new K9 officers.

Tas and BOLO are K9s trained to help sniff out narcotics and weapons on campus. The dogs and their handlers walk the 22-acre campus looking for anything that might have gotten past the entrance security.

Alexander Padilla is the handler for BOLO, which just joined a few weeks ago as the explosives K9.

“Here’s a German shorthaired pointer, so a bird-hunting dog. That’s why his nose is really good,” Padilla said.

Both dogs are there to work, but they’re also pretty popular among clients at the shelter. Padilla said BOLO is almost like a therapy dog.

“All the ladies love him. Everybody loves him. I feel like that they feel better when he’s around. Kids love him,” Padilla said.

For more information on the #BigGive2022 and to donate to Haven for Hope, click here.

