Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at far West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed with a knife during a fight with a woman at a far West Side apartment overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the apartment in the 5000 block of Wiseman Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was at home with her child when she got into an argument with the man.

Police said the woman pulled out a knife during the fight and cut the man multiple times on the arm just before stabbing him. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD the woman was detained for questioning as they sort out the details of the incident. The child was not hurt. It is unclear if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.