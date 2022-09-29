Where to get free coffee in San Antonio on National Coffee Day

Many coffee makers look alike, but does that mean they can all brew the best cup?

SAN ANTONIO – Free coffee on National Coffee Day? That seems like the perfect blend.

Several chains across the U.S. are participating in one of the most popular food holidays of the year by offering free hot or cold coffee.

Almost all of the offers are only valid on National Coffee Day, which is Thursday, Sept. 29.

Below, we’ve gathered the freebies and deals for the chains that operate in San Antonio — because we all deserve a free cup of joe every now and then.

Here are the places you can get your sip on for free:

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free medium coffee or cold brew with any donut purchase on Thursday. Use the code COFFEEDAY if purchasing online.

Dunkin’: Loyalty members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Thursday. The offer excludes nitro cold brew and cold brew. The offers is not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders on the Dunkin’ app.

Krispy Kreme: The chain is giving away a free hot or iced cup of coffee to people who buy online, in-store or through the drive-thru. Rewards members can also get a free doughnut of choice with their free coffee. Both offers are only valid on Thursday.

McDonald’s: The chain is offering $1 hot or iced coffee through the app.

PJ’s Coffee: People who use PJ’s mobile app can get a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with the promo code COFFEE on Thursday. The offer does not include flavoring or substitutions.

Shipley’s Donuts: Customers can get a free medium house blend coffee with any purchase, either in-store or online. on Thursday. If purchasing online, use promo code COFFEE929. The offer is valid at participating locations.

Smoothie King: The chain has an ongoing promotion that includes any new espresso or cold brew coffee smoothie for $5. The promotion is only available before 11 a.m.

