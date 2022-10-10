Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Side

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week on the Northeast Side.

Christie D. Castro, 46, died on the morning of Oct. 3 in the 6500 block of Randolph Boulevard, between O’Connor and Judson roads, authorities said. Her birthday was on Saturday.

San Antonio police said Castro was walking in the roadway when she was hit by a pickup truck heading northbound.

The driver stopped and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

