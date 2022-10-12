SAPD releases footage of officer fatally shooting man on West Side

Warning: Video is disturbing and viewer discretion is advised. (Provided by San Antonio police)

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video released by SAPD is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

San Antonio police on Wednesday released a bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man on the West Side last month.

On Sept. 18 at 8:50 a.m., officers were informed of a robbery suspect wanted on multiple warrants in the area of West Martin Street, according to SAPD.

The officers encountered a man on a bicycle who matched the suspect’s description in the 3200 block of West Martin Street.

In the footage, one officer is seen exiting the patrol vehicle and approaching the man before asking him for his name.

Police said the man, later identified as Alejandro Vitela, refused to provide his full name and resisted when officers attempted to detain him.

The other officer got out of the patrol vehicle and tried to help when Vitela broke away from the first officer. The man told the officer, “I have a gun. I’m gonna shoot you,” He then reached toward his waistband, police said.

The bodycam video shows one officer, identfied as Jacob Garcia, shooting Vitela as he attempted to escape.

Body camera footage shows Vitela crouching to the ground after being shot multiple times. Officers then continued to ask him to put his hands in the air.

Vitela was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

An investigation revealed that Vitela didn’t have a gun and he was not the person wanted for the burglaries.