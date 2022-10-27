63º

Girl rescued on roof of Southwest Side home after it went up in flames, SAFD says

Three dogs also safely escaped the fire; no injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

A girl was pulled to safety from the roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A girl was pulled to safety from a roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Comet Manor near Rige Bay.

Firefighters said the fire began in the kitchen, and the girl was sleeping when she was alerted by smoke alarms.

She tried to go out of her bedroom door but saw the home had filled with smoke and heat, according to SAFD. She then went out of her bedroom window and onto the roof to escape.

Fire officials were able to pull her to safety from the roof, and they rescued three dogs. She was the only one home at the time of the fire.

Four people total, including the girl, live at the home. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and get them under control. The fire caused $85,000 in damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

