San Antonio Costco ranks 3rd best location in the U.S. according to a survey

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians, rejoice — one of the city’s very own Costcos has been rated the 3rd best Costco in the country.

FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers to uncover which places have the best Costco shopping experience, according to a news release.

A store in Cumming, Georgia, took the lead in first place, with a Kansas City, Missouri store in second, and the San Antonio store at 5611 UTSA Boulevard following closely behind.

Stores in Centerville, Ohio and Houston-Galleria rounded out the top-ranked Costco locations list.

The survey collected information from customers who rated more than 550 Costco locations across the United States on a 10-point scale across a series of metrics.

Subject matters covered included friendliness of staff, quality of samples, stock, parking lot parking availability, and cleanliness.

FinanceBuzz also ranked each state according to average Costco ratings. Texas came in ninth on that list.

